Crime Report: Vehicle Break-Ins, Hit & Runs & Public Drunkenness

It was a week of vehicle- and drunk-and-alcohol-related crime in the City of Falls Church last week, according to the latest crime report released Monday. Three vehicles were broken into between Tuesday and Wednesday, including two on S. Spring St. and one on Poplar Dr., there were three hit and runs and a 35-year-old Vienna man was arrested for a DUI Wednesday morning.

There were also three arrests for public drunkenness, though surprisingly, none of them occurred on St. Patrick’s Day.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: March 12 – 18, 2018

Driving Under the Influence, E Annandale Rd/Hillwood Ave, Mar 14, 06:37 AM, a male 35, of Vienna, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Larceny from Vehicle, 500 blk S Spring St, between 9 PM, Mar 13 and 7 AM, Mar 14, two locked vehicles were entered and small items of value taken. There were no signs of forced entry.

Tampering with Auto, 700 blk Poplar Dr, between 8 PM, Mar 13 and 8 AM, Mar 14, an unsecured vehicle was rifled through by an unknown suspect.

Residential Burglary, 600 blk S Spring St, Mar 15, resident reported that on Mar 1 between noon and 1:30 PM, unknown suspect(s) entered the unsecured home and took items of value.

Hit and Run, 442 S Washington St (Parking Lot), Mar 15, 5:49 PM, a blue Chevy SUV with MD tags struck another vehicle and left the scene. Investigation continues.

Drunk In Public, 132 W Broad St (Dogwood Tavern), Mar 16, 1:25 AM, a male, 28, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Destruction of Property, 513 E. Broad St (Dulin Methodist Preschool), between Mar 15, 11 AM and Mar 16, 11 AM, unknown suspect(s) broke into a shed.

Urinating in Public, 244 W Broad St (Parking lot), Mar 18, 12:49 AM, a male, 30, of Arlington, VA, was issued a summons for Urinating in Public.

Drunk in Public, E Columbia/N Underwood St, Mar 18, 3:24 AM, a male, 45, of Stone Ridge, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Hit and Run, 706 W Broad St (Hilton Garden Inn – Parking lot), between 7:30 PM, Mar 17 and 11:30 AM, Mar 18, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, Lincoln Ave/N Oak St, Mar 18, 8:30 AM, a vehicle in the intersection was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Striking vehicle described as a silver Honda Odyssey.

Drunk in Public, W Broad St/Birch St, March 18, 4:32 PM, a male, 34, of Ft. Belvoir, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 1400 blk N Tuckahoe St, Mar 18, 9:57 PM, a male, 35, of Charlottesville, VA, was arrested for Possession of Heroin.

OTHER ARRESTS

Mar 12, 8:40 PM, a male, 32, of Glen Burnie, MD, was arrested by the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding Capias from the City of Falls Church. Underlying charge was Driving Under the Influence

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments