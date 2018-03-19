F.C. Women’s History Walk Evolves in its 2nd Year

By Matt Delaney

The second annual Falls Church Women’s History Walk took place yesterday afternoon as hundreds of locals turned out to enlighten themselves on the historic contributions of City residents throughout its nearly 70 year history. Posthumous standouts such as City luminary Mary Riley Styles and public servant Cathy Kaye as well as current women making history including Midge Wang, Carol Luten, Mary Gavin and many others were all recognized for the role they’ve played in Falls Church’s evolution.

