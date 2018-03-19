The Local Market Shutters in Falls Church

By Sally Cole

The Local Market has shuttered its doors at 246 W. Broad Street on Sunday, March 18. The shop, which specialized in local produce and locally sourced meats and packaged goods, was founded by Tom and Laura Coates in 2011 and purchased by local residents Patrick Fleming, Mary Elizabeth Fleming and Tamara Powell in July of 2015.

Since its purchase by the Flemings and Powell, The Local Market had become an active supporter of the Falls Church City Schools and nonprofit community while also supporting City and local events and promoting the healthy eating and lifestyle options.

