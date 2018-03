Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) will be closed tomorrow, March 21, as announced by FCCPS Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. The move is precautionary as around one to three inches of snow is expected to steadily accumulate in an 18-hour period starting at midnight, March 21 and running to 6 p.m. that evening.

