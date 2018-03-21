City of F.C. Wellness Fair Set for May 3

By Sally Cole

The City of Falls Church Human Resources department is inviting local businesses to participate in its Wellness Fair for City staff and their families. The goal of the fair is to educate staff about their benefits and engage them with fun, interactive resources that inspire them to foster their total wellness: physical, financial, emotional, and more.

The event will take place Thursday, May 3 from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. in the Falls Church Community Center Gym, 223 Little Falls Street. Businesses interested in participating are to contact Meaghan DeCelle in Human Resources at mdecelle@fallschurchva.gov. Space is limited, so participation will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

