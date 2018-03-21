F.C.’s Markon Solutions Earns Award for HQ Expansion

By Sally Cole

Falls Church-based Markon Solutions has been awarded WELL Certification at the silver level for its headquarters expansion project by the International WELL Building Institute. This is the first project in Virginia to achieve this certification. The prestigious distinction was awarded through IWBI’s WELL Building Standard, which is the premier building standard to focus on enhancing people’s health and wellness through the built environment. The project includes 1,905 square feet of office space, storage, a conference room, and kitchenette. Created through seven years of rigorous research and development working with leading physicians, scientists, and industry professionals, the WELL Building Standard is a performance-based certification system that marries best practices in design and construction with evidence-based scientific research. Markon’s headquarters expansion earned the distinction based on seven categories of building performance — Air, Water, Light, Nourishment, Fitness, Comfort and Mind — and achieved a Silver level rating.

Founded in 2007, Markon Solutions is a nationally recognized consulting firm with employees across the US and overseas in South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa supporting commercial clients, as well as intelligence, defense, and civil agencies. Markon specializes in facilities support, financial management, acquisition management, security consulting, and training services. For more information, visit www.markonsolutions.com.

