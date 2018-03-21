NYT Best Selling Author Presenting at Congressional School

By Sally Cole

Congressional School is hosting an author presentation, “The Gift of Failure: How the Best Parents Learn to Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed” by educator, journalist and New York Times best-selling author Jessica Lahey, on Thursday, April 5 at 7 p.m. Congressional School serves more than 320 students, infant through Grade 8, and 2,000 campers annually through its academic and summer programs on its 40 acre campus in Falls Church.

The school encourages students to explore, embrace challenges, and grow through its innovative academic program. The event, hosted in partnership with Mothers of North Arlington, will take place at the Congressional School, 3229 Sleepy Hollow Road in Falls Church.

For more information or to register, visit www.congressionalschool.org/lahey.

