Snow Day in The Little City

The fourth nor’easter this month hit the East Coast overnight and turned Wednesday into a snow day in Falls Church, cancelling school and closing down the City government. F.C. residents are making the best of it, as they tend to do, taking to yards and hills and more around town to revel in the new and still-falling snow.

If you have snow photos and want to show them off, send them to us at fcnp@fcnp.com. You can also tag the News-Press on Twitter (@fcnp), Instagram (@fcnewspress) and Facebook (@Falls Church News-Press).

