You are here: Home » News » Snow Day in The Little City

Snow Day in The Little City

March 21, 2018 12:42 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

Falls Church’s Bridget Edwards enjoying the snow in Winter Hill. (Photo: Kelli Edwards)

The fourth nor’easter this month hit the East Coast overnight and turned Wednesday into a snow day in Falls Church, cancelling school and closing down the City government. F.C. residents are making the best of it, as they tend to do, taking to yards and hills and more around town to revel in the new and still-falling snow.

If you have snow photos and want to show them off, send them to us at fcnp@fcnp.com. You can also tag the News-Press on Twitter (@fcnp), Instagram (@fcnewspress) and Facebook (@Falls Church News-Press).

(Photo:@BonVivantVA/Twitter)
(Photo:@BonVivantVA/Twitter)
(Photo:@BonVivantVA/Twitter)
(Photo:@BonVivantVA/Twitter)

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+