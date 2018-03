STUDENTS AND VOLUNTEERS turned up in droves to help with The Langley School’s first-ever Day of Giving on March 17. All those on-site packed 75,000 meals to help feed those struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The Day of Giving was the final event in the school’s inaugural Week of Giving that took place from March 12 – 16.

