Documentarian & McLean Resident Don DiLoreto Dies

Donald H. DiLoreto, resident of McLean, died Feb. 28 at Fairfax Hospital. Don is survived by his wife Marilyn, his children Don, Jean Marie and Steve, his grandchildren Amanda, Ana, Don and Olivia, and brother Jerry.

Don was born on June 28, 1932 in New Britain Connecticut, to Louis and Anna DiLoreto and he was the eldest brother to Jerry, Louis, LuAnn and Robert. Upon graduating from New Britain High School, Don enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War as a forward air controller and communications specialist.

Don earned his bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Maryland. He joined the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, where he enjoyed a long and distinguished career. After retiring from the CIA, Don founded Video Scenes and produced many training and military documentary films. He was most proud of his work on the United States Marine Corp aviators and the Marines who served in China prior to the outbreak of World War II.

His love of family was paramount. Not only for his immediate family, but all of those from the outside that he brought into the fold. He passed down his parents’ strong belief in family to his children and grandchildren. As a DiLoreto, he believed that one should be a loving, caring, kind, loyal and dependable person.

A memorial for Don’s life will be Saturday, June 2 at 2 p.m. held at Immanuel Presbyterian Church located at 1125 Savile Lane, McLean, VA 22101.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the United Service Organizations (USO) at uso.org

