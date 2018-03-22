F.C. Kiwanis Celebrate 70th Anniversary Season

The Falls Church Kiwanis Little League is set open up league play on April 7 and will commemorate its 70th anniversary, making it the oldest little league organization in Virginia. The festivities begin with a parade starting at 8:30 a.m. from the Pimmit Hills Senior Center (7510 Lisle Ave, Falls Church). The parade route will go behind Westgate Elementary School where the ceremony takes place at the turf field behind the parking lot. For more information, visit fckll.org.

