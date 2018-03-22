The Lasso Staff Receives Prestigious Honor

The Lasso was one of 13 high school digital publications to receive a Crown Award this year. Crown Awards are the highest recognition given by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA) to a student print or digital medium for overall excellence. Judges are experienced former advisers to student media, professional journalists and other professionals such as photographers or online specialists with particular expertise needed for the judging exercise. (From left to right) Melissa Boyle, Erin Dean, Sequoia Wyckoff, Sierra Sulc, Estelle Timar-Wilcox (Lasso Managing Editor), Peter Laub (adviser), Edmund Sullivan (Executive Director of CSPA), Sarah Lambert, Zach Jepson, Eleanor Kay and Anna Tarter.

