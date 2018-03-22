Local Teen Seeks Guidance for Upcoming Pageant

Shakhrizoda (Shaz) Rajabova of Falls Church was recently selected to participate in the 2018 Miss Jr. Teen pageant on Sunday, April 8.

Rajabova will be competing in one of four divisions that will have contestants ages seven through 20. The competition will consist of modeling routines, which includes both casual wear and formal attire. Along with that, Rajabova will display her personality and interviewing skills while discussing with the judge’s panel.

If Rajabova were to win the title of Miss Jr. Teen, she would represent her community at the National Competition that will take palce in Orlando, Florida to compete for a $30,000 top prize. Community businesses, organizations and private individuals are encouraged to assist Rajabova in the competition by becoming one of her official sponsors and helping her train for the pageant.

Any business, organization or individual interested in sponsoring Rajabova should contact the Miss Jr. Teen pageant coordinator at 1-877-910-4190.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments