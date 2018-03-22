McLean Art Society Hosts Meeting this Friday

Hanna Emrich, an established artist and member of the McLean Art Society, will be presenting a demonstration of special collage techniques at the Friday, March 23 meeting of the Mclean Art Society from 10 a.m. – noon at Dolley Madison Library (1244 Oak Ridge Ave., McLean). Emrich uses special solutions on magazine pages to lift images and create multicolored special effects which can then be utilized in collage. All guests are welcome. For more information, call 703-356-9519.

