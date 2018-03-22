Man Bit by Dog at Cavalier Trail Park

A dog bit a man while near the tennis courts at Cavalier Trail Park (422 S. Maple Ave.) on Wednesday, March 21, at about 11:30 a.m.

The dog is described as large, about 50 to 60 pounds, with brown and black fur, breed unknown. A second dog, possibly a dachshund, was also present. The dogs were running loose on the tennis courts when the large one ran over to the victim and bit him on the hand.

There were two women with the dogs: one was about 25 to 30 years old, about 5’6″ with a medium build and brown hair and wearing a gray or black winter jacket. There is no information on the other woman.

The City of Falls Church Police Department, Animal Control Division is trying to locate the dogs and their owners. The victim will have to undergo rabies inoculations if the dogs are not located.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Animal Control Division immediately at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711).

