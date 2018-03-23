Costume Prop Arouses Suspicions of Explosive Device

A homemade item resembling an explosive device found inside an apartment was determined to be an elaborate costume prop.

On the morning of March 22, a technician was inside an apartment for a scheduled maintenance visit and came across an item that looked suspicious. The item consisted of a number of miscellaneous objects put together, and looked like an explosive device. The technician informed their employer, who then contacted us.

Officers were initially called to Skyline Towers Apartments in the 5500 block of Seminary Road shortly before noon to address the suspicion. Without more information or further inspection, it was unclear what the item or its intended use could be.

As a precaution, residents inside neighboring apartments were requested to leave their units until further investigation could determine whether the device posed any danger. Preliminarily, streets surrounding the building were shutdown, but they reopened a short time later.

Information was limited early on due to safety concerns for officers, fire and rescue personnel and residents in the building. Out of an abundance of caution, numerous resources were deployed to the area during the investigation in the event they were needed and to ensure a safe outcome.

The resident of the apartment was not home at the time of the maintenance and a search warrant was obtained. The resident arrived home after the search warrant was executed and was fully cooperative. No items were seized and there was no criminal activity or intent.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments