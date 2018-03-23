Falls Church High Needs Help With Mulch Sale

Falls Church High School (FCHS) seniors will be helping deliver mulch on Saturday, April 7 for the school’s annual sale benefitting the All Night Grad Party and the school is currently in need of help to carryout the sale successfully.

The following are the team assignments so parents can sign up to help when their child will be scheduled: 8 – 11 a.m. — JV/Varsity Boys Soccer, JV/Varsity Girls Soccer and Track & Field; 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. — JV/Varsity Baseball, JV Boys Lacrosse, JV/Varsity Girls Lacrosse and Girls Tennis and 2 – 5 p.m. — JV/Varsity Softball, Boys Tennis and Varsity Lacrosse.

To become a volunteer: Go to signup.com/go/SUjbPQD, enter your email address. Once parents choose their spots,SignUp.com will send an automated confirmation and reminders

