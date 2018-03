At a statewide Speech tournament Saturday in Palmyra, Virginia George Mason High School junior Grace Keenan placed second in Original Oratory and third in Dramatic Interpretation. The awards qualify her to compete at the National Speech & Debate Association’s 2018 tournament this June in Florida. She’s the first Mason student to qualify for this annual tournament, the largest of its kind in the U.S.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments