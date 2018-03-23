Local Dentist Plans Mission Trip to El Salvador

On July 7, Dr. Roberto A. Morabito, DDS, his staff and other medical and dental professionals will be traveling to the Children Development Center on a mission trip to El Guayabo, El Salvador. Morabito and his team will be providing dental services to the local children and their families, and are seeking volunteers to join them. Families in this area live in extreme poverty. The average income is only $100/month. 50 percent of the population does not have electricity and no one has public water.

If interested, email business@morabitodds.com to discuss what volunteer options are available. Interested volunteers do not need to be in the dental field to help; there are plenty of volunteer opportunities that anyone can do.

If anyone is unable serve as a volunteer but would still like to help, Morabito and his team are also looking to raise $100,000 for necessary supplies and additional equipment to ensure their trip is a success. The team has currently raised around $70,000 and openly accepts and appreciates any amount patrons are able to donate.

Donations go a long way to provide a child and his or her family proper dental care they will not otherwise be able to receive.

For example, a $50 donation would give one child a much needed dental cleaning. A $100 donation would provide a necessary extraction that could prevent infection and further health concerns. If you would like to donate, visit donatenow.networkforgood.org/missiontrips.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments