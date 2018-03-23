Mason High Boys Soccer Claims Top Prize in Tourney

George Mason High School boys soccer traveled to Gatlinburg, Tennessee last week to play in the Smoky Mountain Cup, one of the premier high school soccer tournaments in the nation.

Mason won their division against fierce competition. The first game was a 3-3 draw against Mountain Brook High School, ranked #4 in Alabama in the preseason. Declan Quill had two goals and drew a penalty kick that Peter Scardino converted. Against Tennessee magnet school Murfreesboro Central, Corwin Miller tallied the game-winning goal and goalie Ethan Morse earned the shutout which guided the Mustangs to a 1-0 win in their second game.

In their final match, Mason played reigning Tennessee A-AAA State Champions Greeneville High School for the Mount LeConte Division Champion. The Mustangs started slow and fell behind 0-1 early, but then caught fire and scored three goals in a fifteen-minute span to gain a lead they would never relinquish and achieve a 4-2 victory. Goals were scored by Tim Andrianarison, Peter Scardino, Zorhan Boston and Carlos Mercado. Cole Hellert added three assists for the tournament.

The team extends its gratitude to ERVA Stone & Design for their corporate sponsorship, and to the Falls Church community for participating in the team’s winter youth soccer fundraisers for this trip. Mason hits the road to play at Maggie Walker Governor’s School in Richmond on tonight.

