Rotary Club Plans Walk for Peace this Weekend

The Falls Church Rotary Club has scheduled its family-friendly Walk for Peace and Peace Expo awareness and fundraising event at Falls Church High School (7521 Jaguar Trail, Falls Church) on Saturday, March 24 from 9 – 11 a.m. Community organizations promoting peace through their labor will showcase their work at the start of the event and offer ideas for participation. Of note will be inspirational speakers and a 2.2-mile walk through a scenic area nearby. Registration is a $25 donation at FallsChurchRotary.org.

