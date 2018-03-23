Spanish Language Award Winners Announced

At Wednesday’s International Dinner, the Falls Church Education Foundation announced the 2018 Peter Raudenbush Spanish Language Award winners. Raudenbush supports and encourages continuing study of the Spanish language and emphasizes its importance through these scholarships. Five awards of $250 scholarships went to Eva Williams – 8th grade, Evan Lankford – 9th grade, Sofia Heartley – 10th grade, Serena Otto – 11th grade and Hannah Rollins – 12th grade. The $400 grand prize award winner is Sophie Matton, a senior. George Mason High School received more applications for the awards than ever before.

