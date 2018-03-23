Spring Fest Comes to McLean Next Weekend

McLean Community Center will hold Spring Fest, a spring-themed event for young children, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 31. Tickets are $5 per person; free for children under 3 yerars old. Advance registration is required; walk-ins will not be admitted. The event will be held at St. Luke’s School located at 7005 Georgetown Pike. Designed for children ages three to 8, Spring Fest is a special event that includes a variety of activities. (Photo: McLean Community Center)

