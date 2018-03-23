St. Mark’s Offers English Language Course

St. Mark’s English as a Second Language (ESL) Ministry is seeking new students and volunteers to participate in the upcoming Spring 2018 Term, starting Tuesday, April 10. The ministry’s goal is to “Welcome the Stranger” and provide a program where adults from all ethnic and religious backgrounds can come and learn English and acclimate better to life in the U.S.

Interested volunteers can help over 150 adult learners master the English language, prepare for American citizenship, learn to converse fluently in English, improve their writing skills and integrate into the local community.

All classes take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at St. Mark Christian Formation Center (9972 Vale Road, Vienna). Registration for Spring Term is Tuesday, April 3 and Thursday, April 5 from 7 – 8 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church .

For additional registration information or to volunteer, call Monica at 703-980-9380, Pete at 703-789-3128, email stmarksesl@gmail.com, or see the Web site at www.stmarkesl.org.

