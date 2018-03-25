Sunday Morning Fire on Great Falls St. Sends 1 to Hospital

A two-alarm fire early Sunday morning at a house on Great Falls Street in the City of Falls Church left one person in the hospital, City officials reported today.

According to a press release from the City of F.C. Fire Marshal, City police were notified of the fire at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, March 25, and units from Arlington County Fire Department and Fairfax County Fire Department with assistance from the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene at 517 Great Falls Street. A sole occupant of the home made it out of the house before being transported to the hospital. Officials report the structure appears like a total loss.

The origin and cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the City of Falls Church Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

