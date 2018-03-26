Crime Report: Man Arrested for Arson After Vehicle Set on Fire

A 33-year-old man was arrested for arson after police found a vehicle on fire in the 600 block of E. Columbia St. early last Wednesday morning, according to this week’s City of Falls Church crime report released Monday. The man was also arrested for destruction of property.

In other crime, someone stole a bike after cutting a lock at a George Mason High School bike rack, a cell phone was stolen from customer service at BJ’s, there was a fight at the Lincoln at Tinner Hill and someone tagged a sidewalk with graffiti on N. Roosevelt St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: March 19 – 25, 2018

Larceny from Building, 7124 Leesburg Pike (George Mason High School), Mar 19, between 7:55 AM and 3 PM, unknown suspect (s) cut the lock and stole a blue and orange Giant Talon bicycle from a bike rack.

Hit and Run, 109 Park Ave (parking lot), Mar 19, between 9:50 AM and 5 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Arson, 600 blk E Columbia St, Mar 21, 2:08 AM, officers responded to a report of a vehicle on fire. A male, 33, of Falls Church, was arrested for Arson and Destruction of Property.

Hit and Run, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd, Mar 21, resident reported that on Mar 18 at 11:30 AM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Drunk in Public, 155 Hillwood Ave (Tower Square Shopping Center), Mar 21, 4:03 PM, a male, 52, of Annandale, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Assault, 455 S Maple Ave (Lincoln at Tinner Hill), Mar 21, 7:53 PM, officers responded to a fight in progress. The individuals were separated and advised of the warrant process.

Driving Under the Influence, 1000 blk E Broad St, Mar 22, 12:18 PM, a male, 32, of New York, NY, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Refusal.

Larceny, 6607 Wilson Blvd (BJ’s), Mar 23, 9:45 PM, unknown suspect(s) took a Samsung S8 accidentally left at Customer Service. Investigation continues.

Graffiti, 900 blk N. Roosevelt St, Mar 24, 4:30 PM, officer conducting a walking beat observed graffiti on a sidewalk. Public Works was notified.

Smoking Violations, 6795 Wilson Blvd (Café Gio), Mar 25, 7:06 PM, a male, 56, of Arlington, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

OTHER ARRESTS

Mar 22, 8:42 PM, a male, 44, of Arlington, VA, was arrested by Farmville Police on an outstanding Capias from the City of Falls Church. Underlying charge was Driving Under the Influence.

Mar 22, 6:23 PM, a female, 24, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested by Fairfax Police on an outstanding Capias from the City of Falls Church. The Capias was issued for ASAP Non-Compliance, with an underlying charge of Driving Under the Influence.

