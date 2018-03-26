McLean & Marshall Students Win at DECA Competition
A total of 303 students from 17 Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), including a handful from local FCPS high schools, were recognized at the Virginia DECA State Leadership Conference held during the weekend of March 2-4 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Local FCPS students placed first in 3 events, with 228 total county students in 27 categories earning the right to attend the DECA International Career Development Conference on April 21-24 in Atlanta.
The top prize winning students are:
Maya Casey and Christopher Walton for Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making – Marshall High School.
Philena Sun for Entrepreneurship Series – McLean High School.
Evan Bremser and Mason Davis for Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making – McLean High School.