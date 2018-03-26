Pearson Square ADU Units Available, City Says

The Falls Church Department of Housing and Human Services announced this week that two separate affordable dwelling units (ADU) are available for rent at Pearson Square, 410 S. Maple Avenue in Falls Church. The first unit is a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment at $1,158 per month plus utilities. The second is a two bedroom, two bath apartment at $1,324 per month plus utilities. An ADU lottery among applicants will be held Tuesday, April 10, at 6 p.m. in the Winter Hill Apartments Community Room, 330-B, S. Virginia Avenue.

To qualify, applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent legal residents, have total household liquid assets not exceeding $40,000 and total household incomes between 50 and 80 percent of the federal HUD area median income. Priority will be given to current City of Falls Church residents and employees as well as to those who work in the City, seniors, and persons with disabilities.

Applications are available at www.fallschurchva.gov/Rental and the HHS office located at the Gage House behind City Hall, 401 Great Falls St.. Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, April 4.

