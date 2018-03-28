Falls Church Resident James E. Faunterloy Dies at Age 66

James E. Fauntleroy, 66 passed away peacefully in his home on December 30, 2017. Jim was surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Ailene; his two beloved sons, Andrew and William; two wonderful grandchildren; his loving sister, Katherine. Jim was also blessed with loving in laws; cousins; nieces and nephews and friends.

He had recently retired and moved to Florida after working his entire career in the DC area in Computer programming. Jim was a gourmet chef, a lover of fine wine, he loved to sail and investing was an important pasttime. In his younger days he was an accomplished drummer. His favorite trip was 6 years ago, a walking tour of Tuscany. He is remembered for his intelligence, wry humor, his humility and generosity to all. He is dearly missed! A funeral mass will be held on April 3, 2018, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, located at 905 Park Ave. in Falls Church.

