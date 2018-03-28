‘Ibby’ Acosta Named F.C. Employee of Year

Senior Administrative Assistant Elizabeth “Ibby” Acosta has been named the 2017 City of Falls Church Employee of the Year, it was announced this week. The citizen-led Employee Review Board selected Acosta for her exemplary work as project manager for the City’s transition between document and record storage providers. Acosta’s efforts were done on her own initiative, resulting in a better quality document storage system and directly saving the City over an estimated $8,000 annually in record storage and retention costs, according to a City statement.

Acosta has worked for the City for six years, and her current assigned duties as a Senior Administrative Assistant within the Finance Division are to work on payroll and accounts payable issues. She was nominated by the Finance Department. Acosta’s actions are directly related to an ongoing estimated savings of $676 per month for the City’s document storage and management needs, the City statement said. “Her overall accomplishments were completed of her own drive and purpose, not as a directive from her supervisor or higher management.”

The public is invited to join the City at two upcoming 2017 Employee of the Year celebratory events on Monday, April 14. A reception honoring this year’s winner will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Cherry Hill Farmhouse followed by a presentation at the City Council Meeting at 7:30 p.m. in the Community Center.

