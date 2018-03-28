Meeting April 3 on Rt. 50 Bridge at 7 Corners

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting Tuesday, April 3 on plans to rehabilitate the one-way bridge linking the eastbound Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard) service road to eastbound Wilson Boulevard in Seven Corners. The bridge was built in 1958. Planned improvements include: A new concrete bridge deck and steel beams, reconstructing the bridge’s existing sidewalk, new sidewalk along the opposite side of the bridge, upgrading the bridge railings, improving curb and gutter on the southwestern approach to the bridge, and new concrete end walls on the southwestern approach.

Residents and drivers are invited to stop by the cafeteria at Sleepy Hollow Elementary School, 3333 Sleepy Hollow Road, Falls Church, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to view displays and learn more about the project. A presentation will begin at 7 p.m. VDOT staff will be on hand to answer questions.

