Solarize F.C. Initiative Returns Next Week

After several successful runs and with momentum for solar power growing across Virginia, the Solarize Falls Church program returns next week from April 2 to May 31. Solarize Falls Church is a one-stop-shop for community members to learn more about solar power options for their homes and facilitate the installation and financing of their own project. This grassroots, community-based outreach initiative is sponsored by the Northern Virginia Regional Commission (NVRC) in partnership with the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) and participating municipal governments.

Home and business owners will be reminded throughout the campaign that “Our clean energy future starts with your roof.” Solarize Falls Church offers free solar site assessments to help residents figure out if solar is right for their home or business, conducts community workshops on solar, and connects residents with trusted, vetted contractors. Prices offered during past Solarize Falls Church campaigns have come down 25 percent from 2014 to 2017, and this year, Solarize prices are expected to be discounted 10-15 percent off current consumer rates. In addition, LEAP will connect participants with information on the 30 percent federal tax credit. Solarize NOVA launched in the Fall of 2014 in the Town of Leesburg and Loudoun County.

To date, 196 contracts have been signed through Solarize NOVA totaling 1.5 megawatts of electrical capacity with $4.7 million in construction value with local, Virginia based contractors.

