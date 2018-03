Members of the Bailey’s Crossroads Rotary Club joined the Falls Church Rotary Club for a Walk for Peace and Peace Expo at Falls Church High School March 24. The event was organized by Falls Church Rotary Club President Erica Brouillette. Bailey’s Rotarians participating include President Steven Wasko, Past Presidents Harry Henderson and Pat Borowski along with Kate Walter, Amy O’Malley, Judy McDermott and Dave Borowski.

