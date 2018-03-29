Lewinsville Presbyterian Hosts Holy Week Sermons

Lewinsville Presbyterian Church (1724 Chain Bridge Rd, McLean) plans a full schedule of Holy Week and Easter services for the community starting this Thursday, March 29:

March 29 at 7:30 p.m. — Maundy Thursday. The sermon will be “Footsteps of Love,” performed by Rev. Emily Berman D’Andrea. Other activities and sermons for the evening include “Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper,” Foot Washing (Optional) and Stripping of the Church.

March 30 at noon and 7:30 p.m. — Good Friday. The sermons will be “Let It Go,” performed by Rev. Scott Ramsey.

Saturday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. — Easter Vigil. The sermon will be “Terror at the Tomb,” performed by Rev. Emily Berman D’Andrea. Service begins outside the church with the Lighting of the New Fire, a Recounting of Salvation History, reaffirmation of the Baptismal Covenant and Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper.

Sunday, April 1 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Easter Sunday. Sermons will be “Brass and Timpani” and “Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper,” performed by Rev. Scott Ramsey. Nursery is provided for Sunday worship services on the lower level.

Sunday, April 1 at 10:15 a.m. — Egg Hunt for families with children. This Easter, children, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles are invited to celebrate the season with activities to teach the young ones about the resurrection and have some Easter fun beginning in Fellowship Hall, then moving to the Peters’ Green (weather permitting) for the annual Easter Egg Hunt. Each child should bring a basket for the trinkets they will find and collect on Easter Sunday.

Complete information about the church and these activities can be found at lewinsville.org

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments