TJ Students Make Their Mark at Academic Competition

Over 100 Thomas Jefferson Elementary students spent months preparing for the regional Odyssey of the Mind tournament – a intellectual competition where children are prompted to complete tasks using critical thinking – which took place at West Potomac High School on March 17.

TJ had one third-place team, two-second place teams, two first-place teams and two teams winning OMER awards.

The first place teams advance to the state competition in Newport News on Saturday, April 14.

They are the “Mockumentary! Seriously?” team including Corinne Levitt, Louise Meade, Lily Simmons, Roshan Mawji Ragland, Anjali Virmani, Sylvia Witt and Catherine Buchholz. The other team, known as the “Animal House” team, consisted of Ashley Winters, Zoe Kalafat, Evija Plummer, Adeline Ziegler, Evelyn Shamber, Camilla Artiedamarin and Isabella Ramirez.

