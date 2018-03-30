Alon Goldstein Piano Recital with Odeon Chamber Music

Alon Goldstein, an Israeli classical pianist who has played with the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony and the London Philharmonic, among many others, will be performing at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church (3241 Brush Drive, Falls Church) on Sunday, April 8 at 4 p.m.

The program will include renditions of “Four Sonatas” – D. Scarlatti; “Fantasy in C major ‘Wanderer’” – F. Schubert; “Paraphrase on Miserere from Verdi’s Il Trovatore” – F. Liszt Masques and “D’un cahier d’esquisses” and “L’isle joyeuse” – C. Debussy.

Admission is free but attendees are encouraged to give a suggested donation of $20. A wine and cheese reception follows the concert.

For more information, visit odeonchambermusicseries.org, or e-mail at Mariko Hiller at marikohiller@gmail.com.

