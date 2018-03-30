Kilmer MS Librarian Selected to Prestigious Program

Gretchen Hazlin, librarian at Kilmer Middle School, has been selected to participate in the inaugural cohort of the American Association of School Librarians (AASL) Induction Program.

She is one of 10 school librarians selected for the program, and the only librarian from Virginia.

The cohort will participate in 12 online coursework modules developed by leaders in the school library field on topics such as leadership theory, community collaboration, and mentoring.

Upon completion, cohort members can volunteer for AASL in a capacity of their choice.

