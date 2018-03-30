Mason Music Students Come Back with Bling from Chicago

George Mason High School Music performed at the Chicago WorldStrides National Music Festival along with 34 performing ensembles from 12 states and over 900 participants.

The Mason Wind Ensemble earned gold and received a 1st place as well as being the only instrumental ensemble invited to perform at the Festival of Gold in Nashville 2018 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Mason Jazz, Symphonic and Chorus received silver awards with chorus earning a first place and symphonic band winning second place.

Maestro Awards for outstanding soloists featured in ensembles went to Miles Jackson, Kit Richards and Michael Torres.

The trip began Friday, March 16 returning on Tuesday, March 20.

It included seeing the musical “Hamilton” and visiting Medieval Times, the Institute of Art, Field Museum, Navy Pier and a trip to The Bean.

