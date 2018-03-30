You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Mason Sophomores Standout in Personal Project Showcase

Mason Sophomores Standout in Personal Project Showcase

March 30, 2018 2:00 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

(Photo: FCCPS Photo/ Matt Hills)

Congratulations go out to all the sophomores of George Mason High School who participated in the Personal Project Showcase. The display itself showcased a wide array of interests and talents. The students pictured above earned recognition for projects that best reflected a global context or a specific International Baccalaureate (IB) Learner Profile Attribute. Judges determined the awards from the community for global context and student peers for profile traits.

