Networking Mixer Comes to Mad Fox on April 12

The National Association for Industrial and Office Parks (NAIOP) Northern Virginia, a commercial real estate development association, is hosting a series of networking events that highlight Virginia’s craft breweries.

The evolution and growth of craft breweries make them a desirable and successful retail and industrial tenant. Craft breweries have become prominent attractions in the region in industrial, mixed-use and event venue projects.

During the year, NAIOP Northern Virginia will be visiting craft breweries throughout the region.

On Thursday, April 12 from 4:30 – 7 p.m. the organization will kick off the series at Mad Fox Brewing Company (444 W. Broad St., Falls Church). Mad Fox is located in one of the city’s vibrant mixed-use projects.

Individual registration is $65 for members and $85 for non-members.

