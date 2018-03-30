University Women’s Book Drive Enters Final Weekend

The Falls Church American Association of University Women (AAUW) is collecting books until April 1 at the book collection bin at the Community Center.

Books are for the annual book sale to be held on April 13 and 14. The book sale benefits scholarship and grant programs for women, including local Falls Church high school girls.

To participate in the drive, interested donators can deposit their good, clean and saleable books in the book collection bin at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls Street, Falls Church) in March or contact Mollie Jewell 703-941-5643, gjewell@cox.net for larger donations.

The AAUW is requesting all kinds of books: hard-covers, paperbacks, novels, non-fiction, children’s, cookbooks, etc. that are suitable for re-sale.

No magazines, encyclopedias, text books or damaged books will be accepted.

For book sale publicity, contact Mollie Jewell.

