Amadeus Orchestra Plays Alongside Renowned Cellist

The Amadeus Orchestra is joined by National Symphony Orchestra cellist Steven Honigberg in Haydn’s “Cello Concerto No. 2.”

Haydn’s onetime pupil Beethoven propels the power of the romantic mind with his “Fourth Symphony” in the Amadeus Orchestra’s rendition at Saint Luke Catholic Church (7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean) on Sunday, April 8 at 4 p.m.

The energy of Bartok’s folk dances set the scene for “Papa” Haydn, who used folk music as inspiration for his masterworks.

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at the door or online at amadeusconcerts.com. Students 17 and under and active military are admitted free of charge.

A pre-concert lecture by Music Director A. Scott Wood will begin at 3:15 p.m., 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert.

A reception will follow the concert, at which attendees may meet and chat with the performers and fellow concert goers.

