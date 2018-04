Classical music troupes Carmina and Illuminare, Gabrieli and Monteverdi along with the Washington Cornett and Sackbutt Ensemble will be performing at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church (6800 Columbia Pike, Annandale) on Sunday, April 8 at 4 p.m.

The performance is free, but attendees are suggested to pay $15 upon entry.

For more information, contact 703-532-9356 or visit carmina.org.

