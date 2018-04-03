24/7 Wall St. Ranks F.C. School System No. 1 in Virginia

24/7 Wall St., a financial news and commentary web site, has ranked Falls Church City Public Schools the best school system in Virginia in a survey entitled, “Best School Districts in Each State,” released yesterday.

To determine the best school district in every state, 24/7 Wall St. said it “developed an index based on various measures of child poverty, per-pupil expenditure, graduation rate, teachers per student, the percentage of adults with a bachelor’s degree, preschool enrollment and AP (or IB) enrollment.”

It reported that the Falls Church system dedicates $17,902 per student, has a total of 2,465 students, a high school graduation rate of 100 percent and with 80.2 percent of adults with BA degrees.

