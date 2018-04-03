Crime Report: Attempted Robbery on S. Maple, Shoplifting at CVS & More Graffiti

An attempted robbery took place on S. Maple Ave. last Wednesday night, police reported in the City of Falls Church crime report released this week. According to the report, the suspect, described as black male in his 50s, approximately 6’02” with a slim build, wearing a red hat, white shirt and navy blue jeans, approached the victim from behind and demanded money. The suspect fled after learning the victim had no money.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: March 26 – April 1, 2018

Drug Violations/Shoplifting, 134 W Broad St (CVS), Mar 26, 2:17 PM, responding to a larceny in progress, officers located and arrested a male, 18, of Falls Church, VA, and a male, 20, of Fairfax, VA. Both were issued summonses for Marijuana Possession. The 18-year-old suspect was issued an additional summons for shoplifting.

Driving Under the Influence, Pennsylvania Ave/Park Ave, Mar 27, 5:44 PM, a male, 63, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence/2nd Offense and Refusal of Breath Test.

Hit and Run, 1208 W Broad St (Massage Envy), Mar 28, between 9:45 and 11:30 AM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Attempted Robbery, 300 blk S Maple Ave, Mar 28, 8:50 PM, unknown suspect approached victim from behind, tapped on the shoulder, and demanded money. Upon learning victim had no money, suspect ran toward the center of the City. Suspect described as black male in his 50`s, approximately 6’02”, slim build, wearing a red hat, white shirt and navy blue jeans. Possibly homeless. No weapon was displayed or implied. No inuries. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 150 S Washington St, between 7:30 AM, Mar 28 and 9 AM, Mar 29, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Graffiti, 900 blk W Broad St, Mar 30, 12:18 AM, witness observed graffiti being painted on 926 and 928 W Broad St buildings. Three suspects described as Hispanic males in their 20’s were involved; with one waiting inside a vehicle. Two offenders were wearing hoodies. Vehicle described as a grey Toyota 4Runner with a Virginia plate and a broken passenger side tail light cover. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 6773 Wilson Blvd (Parking Lot), Mar 30, 2:36 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 6700 Wilson Blvd (Parking Lot), Apr 1, 2:15 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Drunk in Public, 1000 blk Railroad Ave, Apr 1, 5 PM, a male, 22, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Drunk in Public and Unlawful Entry.

OTHER ARRESTS

Mar 26, 9:13 PM, a male, 29, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Assault and Battery stemming from an incident at The Lincoln at Tinner Hill on Mar 21.

