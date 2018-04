The Easter spirit was alive and well Sunday morning at Cherry Hill Park, as youngsters from all across the City gathered to chase down some of the Easter Bunny’s prized trinkets. After the hunt, families took pictures with the Bunny himself while the kids broke off to either play on the City’s new playground or track down straggling eggs.

