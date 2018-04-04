House Burglarized on Grove Ave. While Residents at Home

The Falls Church community is on high alert after a home burglary Tuesday night where the residents were home during the incident. Police say the responded to a call of a burglary in the 300 block of Grove Ave. at about 9:20 p.m. last night after residents heard a noise in their house. After inspection, the occupants discovered a backpack, wallet and briefcase were missing from the home. The residents reported they had left a door unlocked at the time. The suspect or suspects were not seen by the residents.

After a search of the area, City of F.C. police, assisted by Fairfax County Police, recovered the backpack and briefcase a few blocks away on Grove Ave. After the incident, police have issued a reminder to residents to keep doors on vehicles, homes, garages and sheds locked.

The investigation continues and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 703-248-5053.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments