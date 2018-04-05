9 Candidates Announced for Governing Board

McLean Community Center (MCC) has certified nine Dranesville Small District 1A residents, four adults and five teens, to run for seats on the MCC 2018–2019 Governing Board. The board sets policy and provides general oversight for all facilities and programs of the Center, including the Robert Ames Alden Theatre and the Old Firehouse Teen Center.

Residents of Dranesville Small District 1A are eligible to vote during the election. Voting for Governing Board members will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, at the McLean Day 2018 festival at Lewinsville Park (1659 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean). Residents also may vote by absentee ballot from Monday, April 9, – Wednesday, May 16.

Three adult positions and two youth positions are open this year. The adult candidates who receive the three-highest vote counts will serve three-year terms. Youth candidates, one from the McLean High School boundary area and one from the Langley High School boundary area, will serve one-year terms. Youth candidates do not have to attend these schools to serve on the board.

These are the adult and youth candidates running for the MCC’s Governing Board:

Adults candidates — Maria Foderaro-Guertin, Carole Herrick, Terri Markwart and Raj Mehra.

Langley High School boundary area student candidates — Brian Kim and Megan Markwart

McLean High School boundary area student candidates — Serena Aurora, Lauren Herzberg and Kimya Shirazi.

Absentee ballots will be available beginning April 9. A resident may request an absentee ballot package by phone at 703-744-9348, email at elections@mcleancenter.org or may pick one up at three of MCC’s sites: Administrative Offices (6631 Old Dominion Dr., McLean); Class Program/Registration Office (6645 Old Dominion Dr., McLean) or The Old Firehouse Teen Center (1440 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean). Completed absentee voting affidavits and ballots must be received at one of the three sites by 5 p.m. on May 16.

