DMV Services Come to Falls Church Next Week

The City of Falls Church Commissioner of the Revenue is announcing several opportunities for DMV services in The Little City in April.

The full-service DMV 2 Go bus will be in front of City Hall (330 Park Ave.) on Friday, April 13 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The accessible mobile office provides all DMV transactions including: Applying for and renewing driver’s licenses; applying for hunting and fishing licenses; obtaining E-Z pass transponders; obtaining ID cards (including photos) and Virginia’s veterans ID cards; obtaining copies of driving records, vehicle titles, license plates, decals, and transcripts; obtaining certified copies of Virginia vital records including birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates. Ordering disabled parking placards or plates; taking road and knowledge tests and updating an address after a move for DMV and voter registration. The limited DMV Connect service conducts all DMV transactions listed above, except vital records and testing.

DMV Connect will be at the American Legion (400 N. Oak St.) on Monday, April 9, Wednesday, April 11 and Thursday, April 12 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Customers should be prepared with the required documents to complete transactions. All 2018 dates for both DMV 2 Go and DMV Connect are available on the City’s website at fallschurchva.gov.

