F.C. High All Night Grad Tickets Now on Sale

Falls Church High School will be selling tickets for its All Night Grad Party during lunch outside the cafeteria every Friday in March, April and May. Payment can be accepted by cash or checks. Make checks payable to “FCHS ANGP.”

For those under 18, be sure to bring a signed permission slip when purchasing a ticket. For more information, contact Sheeba Bruning at smb3026@gmail.com.

Prices are as follows: Early Bird Price: $35 (04/01/18 through 05/15/18), Regular Price: $40 (05/16/18 through 06/06/18) and At The Door Price: $45.

